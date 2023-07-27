CROWN POINT, Ind. (WANE) — A potentially hazardous scene caused all lanes northbound and southbound on I-65 to be closed Wednesday.

At 12:20 pm Indiana State Police (ISP) responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the 248-mile marker, one mile north of the Crown Point exit. According to ISP, a semi was heading northbound when, for an unknown reason, the truck veered into the center divider wall, pushing the concrete barriers.

Propane tank being retrieved after rollover

A tanker semi traveling southbound struck the concrete barriers causing the tanker to drive off the right side of the roadway and overturn. Signage on the tanker indicated that the vehicle was loaded with propane, making it a potentially hazardous scene causing all lanes north and southbound to be closed.

Lake County HAZMAT, Crown Point Police, and Crown Point Fire Departments responded to the scene determining that the scene was safe for vehicle removal. The tanker was towed and all lanes were reopened at 6:15 pm.

Both drivers were taken to area hospitals for non-life-threatening. Four additional vehicles sustained damage from the crash.