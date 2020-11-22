Crash on I-465 claims life of Beech Grove woman

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – A crash on I-465, involving three cars, claimed the life of a 50-year-old Beech Grove woman on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, investigators believe that a GMC SUV, driven by Cynthia Renihan of Beech Grove, and a Nissan passenger car collided near the exit ramp to I-70 from I-465. A third vehicle experienced minor damage from the collision.

Renihan was transported to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Neither the driver nor passenger in the Nissan were injured.

Police said Renihan was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The details of the crash are still under investigation.