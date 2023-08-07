STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Steuben County Sherriffs responded to a 911 call of a motorcycle crash Friday that lead to the arrest of a Pleasant Lake man believed to be under the influence of alcohol.

Motorcycle on side of the roadway

Initial investigation of the scene revealed a single motorcycle on its side with two injured crash victims. A black 1982 Kawasaki motorcycle was found, driven by 40-year-old Matthew J. Braun, heading westbound at a high rate of speed. Investigators believe Braun lost control of the motorcycle leaving the lane and colliding with a utility box. Both Braun and his passenger, 37-year-old Jessica J. Goodmans, were thrown from the motorcycle and injured. Braun was taken to an area hospital, in serious but stable condition. Goodman was flown to an area hospital in critical condition, as she received a head injury and was rendered unconscious at the scene.

Neither Braun nor Goodman were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

The weather was clear and the roadway was dry at the time of the crash. Officers believe that alcohol played a factor in the crash. Braun was booked after an operating while intoxicated investigation was completed. Braun also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out in Steuben County.

Braun is facing one count of level 5 felony operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury and 2 counts of misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

The crash still remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.