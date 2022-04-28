WARNING: The following story contains an image of that may not be suitable for all viewers

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A head-on collision between two sport-utility vehicles – one belonging to the Spencer County Sheriff’s Department – left one person dead in the southern part of the state Thursday, according to an Indiana State Police media release.

Shortly after 5 a.m., a Honda SUV travelling eastbound on State Road 66 drove off the roadway near Old Lamar Highway for unknown reasons.

The driver of the Honda overcorrected and travelled left of center into the path of a Spencer County Sheriff’s deputy driving westbound on the other side of the road, according to the state police release.

Spencer County Sheriff’s vehicle after fatal crash Thursday

The two vehicles collided.

The driver of the Honda, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. The deputy, who also has not been identified, was taken to a hospital for treatment and then flown to a hospital in Louisville, Kentucky, for more treatment.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.