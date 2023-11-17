GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A crash investigation Wednesday night led to the seizure of suspected marijuana and over 10 grams of fentanyl pills.

Wednesday, Nov. 15 at around 11 p.m. officers from the Indiana State Police, Gas City Police Department, and Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls of a single-vehicle crash on I-69 northbound near 263-mile marker in Marion. When officers arrived on the scene they found a driver, Maiazah Z. Wright, 26, of Gas City and a rolled-over vehicle. Wright was transported by EMS to a local hospital.

During the crash investigation, officers found suspected marijuana paraphernalia and approximately 87 pills. The pills were field tested and were positive for fentanyl, having a preliminary weight of over 10 grams.

Wright was arrested upon release from the hospital and taken to the Grant County Jail.

Maiazah Z. Wright was preliminarily charged with;