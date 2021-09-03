Crash following police pursuit kills 2, including girl, 14

GLADSEN, Ind. (AP) — Two people, including a 14-year-old girl, were killed and four other juveniles were injured early Friday when an SUV crashed in central Indiana following a police pursuit that began in Indianapolis.

Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen says the girl and the male driver died in the single-vehicle crash along State Road 32, about 10 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

He says two 12-year-olds, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old who were also passengers were hospitalized.

The Lawrence Police Department had initiated on Indianapolis’ northeast side.

Lawrence Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff says Lawrence officers were not in an “active pursuit” of the vehicle when the crash occurred after 4 a.m.