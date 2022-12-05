WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Monday afternoon, a truck carrying a dozen cattle overturned on I-64 near the 31 mile marker in Warrick County.

Crews are on scene working to round up at least twelve cows that went loose after the crash. Officials tell us some cows had to be put down.

A fire was reported in the accident, but has been extinguished. In an update on social media, Sgt. Todd Ringle says the driver of the cattle truck received minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

“Local farmers, firefighters, and a towing service are currently attempting to extricate the cattle from the trailer,” said Sgt. Ringle on Twitter.

Officials tell us the westbound lanes east of I-69 are currently closed as a result of the crash. The official detour is SR 61 S to SR 62 west to I-69.

This is a developing story.