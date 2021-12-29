COVID-19’s impact on Indiana: Governor Holcomb, state health officials to provide update

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and state health officials including State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., and Chief Medical Officer Lindsay Weaver will hold a media briefing at 2:30 p.m. to provide an update on COVID-19’s impact on the state.

Nearly two years after the first COVID case was confirmed back in March 2020, the virus continues to put a strain on Indiana’s healthcare system.

The media briefing will take place will be aired live on WANE-TV and streamed on WANE.com.