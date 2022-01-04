COVID-19 surge not deterring push to end Indiana emergency

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s ongoing spike in COVID-19 illnesses isn’t deterring state leaders who are determined to bring an end to the official statewide public health emergency.

The Republican-dominated state Legislature started its 2022 session Tuesday planning to quickly take up actions that GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb says will allow him to drop the emergency declaration first issued in March 2020.

House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, speaks during the first day of the legislative session at the the Statehouse, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

House Majority Leader Matt Lehman, R-Berne, speaks during the first day of the legislative session at the the Statehouse, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Those steps come as health officials are concerned about the fast-spreading omicron variant further stressing Indiana’s hospitals.

A House committee is set to vote Thursday on a bill that includes administrative actions sought by Holcomb, along with provisions forcing businesses to grant broad exemptions to any workplace COVID-19 vaccination requirements.