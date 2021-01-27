COVID-19 outbreak at Indiana religious order kills 2 sisters

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A western Indiana order of nuns is facing a COVID-19 outbreak that has killed two sisters and two residents at a long-term care unit on the order’s campus.

Jason Moon, a spokesman for Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods, says the precise number of COVID-19 cases was not available Wednesday. But he tells the Tribune-Star two sisters have died from complications of COVID-19, and so have two residents in the long-term care unit at the healthcare center.

The outbreak at the Catholic religious order of nearly 250 women near Terre Haute is the latest across the nation reported at convents and other religious orders.