COVID-19 concerns prompt Indianapolis library restrictions

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Concerns about the spreading coronavirus in Indiana have prompted are about to change the way people use the public library system in Indianapolis.

Starting on Dec. 21, the city’s library branches will no longer allow patrons to come in and browse the shelves for a book.

The branches will also restrict in-person services to curbside pickup and limit computer use.

Library officials say they put off the changes until Dec. 21 to give people time to adjust to what will be a very different way to use the library.