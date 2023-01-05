INDIANA (WEHT) – The Indiana Supreme Court has handed down a ruling that will likely have a big impact on Hoosiers trying to go green.

The case involves CenterPoint Energy’s proposed plan on how it bills a customer who uses solar panels or other methods to produce electricity. At times many consumers with such devices produce more energy than they use. That energy goes back into the grid and utilities pay consumers for it.

CenterPoint says it wants to pay customers near wholesale prices for the excess electricity. Several groups filed suit saying the price should be closer to the higher retail price of electricity.

The state supreme court says in its ruling there is nothing wrong with CenterPoint’s plan, and it meets all requirements of Indiana law. The new rules would only affect new users, while consumers already on the plan would remain at a higher rate.

A copy of the ruling can be viewed below.