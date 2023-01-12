EATON, Ind. (WANE) A Delaware taxidermist has been ordered to return items he has acquired from customers following his arrest on Tuesday.

Shawn Huntington, owner of Buck Fever Taxidermy in Eaton has been jailed and charged with corrupt business influence and multiple counts of theft. The press release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement division did not give specific details.

The court has ordered Huntington to return all property to customers who entered a contract with Buck Fever Taxidermy.

All customers of Buck Fever Taxidermy who want their property returned will need to attend one of the two dates set for the exchange because Huntington will not be authorized to return property outside of these dates.

Customers will need to bring any receipts, canceled checks or other items that may show ownership of an item, as well as a valid form of identification. If the owner of an item cannot make one of these dates in person, that individual may send a representative with the documentation.

The dates customers will be able to retrieve their items from Indiana Conservation Officers District 4 headquarters, which is at 3734 Mounds Road in Anderson, 46017, phone 765-649-1062, are:

Friday, Jan. 13, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 14, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Return of property does not release the civil culpability of Huntington or Buck Fever Taxidermy. Any further restitution of money or damage to the items must be handled in a civil proceeding.