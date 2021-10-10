Court move sought in hit-and-run that killed Indiana teen

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — A man charged in the August hit-and-run death of a 16-year-old Indiana high school student struck as she prepared to board a school bus is seeking to move the case to another county.

Attorneys representing 25-year-old Shiam Sunder Shankara Subramanian argue in a court filing that he cannot receive a fair trial in Bartholomew County, in part because of public hostility against him over Lily Streeval’s death.

The Columbus resident was charged in September with two felonies for allegedly striking and killing Streeval on Aug. 30 as she attempted to cross traffic to get to her stopped school bus.