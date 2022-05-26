PORTER, Ind. (AP) — A federal appeals court has declined to disturb an Indiana Supreme Court ruling that declared that Lake Michigan’s shoreline is — and always has been — owned by the state for the public’s use.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago says in Wednesday’s 3-0 decision that three lakefront property owners who claim their holdings include a private beach lack standing to challenge Indiana’s high court ruling and statute in federal court.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports the appeals court ruling also says the plaintiffs failed to establish that their beach property was “taken” by Indiana.

An attorney for the plaintiffs says they’re disappointed in the outcome and considering their next steps.