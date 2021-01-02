Court: Amazon bid isn’t covered under Indiana records law

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A state agency that promotes economic development doesn’t have to release records related to trying to persuade Amazon to open a second headquarters in Indianapolis.

The Indiana appeals court says the documents reflect negotiations and not a “final offer of financial resources.”

A financial publication, Tax Analysts, had sued to try to get the records under Indiana’s public records law. Attorney Cornish Hitchcock says there’s a public interest in knowing how the Indiana Economic Development Corp. “proposes to use scarce public resources.”

Amazon ultimately picked northern Virginia, outside Washington, as the location.