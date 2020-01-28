Court: 2 Indiana officers not liable in teen’s custody death

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — A federal appeals court has ruled two Indianapolis police officers will not be held liable for the 2015 death of a black teenager who died in police custody after telling officers he was struggling to breathe.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found there is no evidence the officers were aware that Terrell Day’s breathing troubles following his shoplifting arrest were caused or exacerbated by his handcuffs as he laid on the ground.

The Indianapolis Star reports the court noted in its Jan. 10 decision that Day weighed about 312 pounds and had an underlying heart condition.

