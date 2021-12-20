Couple helps catch man wanted in boy’s fatal hit-and-run in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A couple who allowed a man to spend a night in their trailer called Indianapolis police after learning that he was wanted for a hit-and-run that killed an 11-year-old boy.

Katie Book says she saw references to John Killough Jr. on Facebook after he spent Friday night outside their home. He was a neighbor’s friend. Book called 911 and police arrived to arrest Killough.

Kyson Beatty was riding a small motorcycle when he was struck by a truck and killed on Dec. 11. Killough was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. It wasn’t known if he has a lawyer yet who could comment on the allegations.

