OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The bodies of a couple were found at a campground site after a severe storm passed through Owen County Friday night, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

The couple was unaccounted for and later found after a search of the property at McCormick’s Creek State Park was conducted.

They were identified as Brett Kincaid, 53, and Wendy Kincaid, 47, both of Rossville, Indiana.

According to the DNR, the campground suffered extensive damage due to the storm.

Indiana Conservation Officers will continue to investigate this incident. The DNR says more information will be released as it becomes available.