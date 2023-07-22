(Stacker) — Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to Census Bureau data.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst commutes in Indiana, using 2021 data from the Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by longest average commute time in 2021 among workers over the age of 16, excluding those who work from home. Think you have a long trip to work? Read on to compare it against the worst commutes statewide.

#50. Marion County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 23.9 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 4.2%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 18.8%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 77.9%

— Carpooled: 9.3%

— Public transportation: 1.5%

— Walked: 1.8%

— Bicycle: 0.4%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.9%

— Worked from home: 8.3%

#49. Shelby County

– Average commute to work: 24 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 5.2%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 42.5%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 83.3%

— Carpooled: 7.1%

— Public transportation: 0.2%

— Walked: 2%

— Bicycle: 0.4%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.3%

— Worked from home: 5.7%

#48. Whitley County

– Average commute to work: 24.1 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 4.8%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 49.5%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 86.1%

— Carpooled: 5.8%

— Public transportation: 0.2%

— Walked: 1.2%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.5%

— Worked from home: 6.2%

#47. Noble County

– Average commute to work: 24.2 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 5%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 44.5%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 78.2%

— Carpooled: 14%

— Public transportation: 0.4%

— Walked: 1.3%

— Bicycle: 0.3%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.6%

— Worked from home: 4.2%

#46. Daviess County

– Average commute to work: 24.3 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 9.2%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 31.3%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 70.6%

— Carpooled: 19.6%

— Public transportation: 0.1%

— Walked: 3.7%

— Bicycle: 1.2%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.2%

— Worked from home: 3.7%

#45. Randolph County

– Average commute to work: 24.5 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 6.9%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 38.6%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 81.5%

— Carpooled: 11.8%

— Public transportation: 0.2%

— Walked: 1.7%

— Bicycle: 0.1%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.6%

— Worked from home: 3%

#44. Sullivan County

– Average commute to work: 24.6 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 6.5%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 41.2%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 88.2%

— Carpooled: 8.7%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 1%

— Bicycle: 0.4%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.7%

— Worked from home: 0.9%

#43. Miami County

– Average commute to work: 24.7 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 8.2%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 49.4%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 83.8%

— Carpooled: 9.3%

— Public transportation: 0.3%

— Walked: 1.5%

— Bicycle: 0.7%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.1%

— Worked from home: 3.3%

#42. Tipton County

– Average commute to work: 24.8 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 7%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 61%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 82.3%

— Carpooled: 10.7%

— Public transportation: 0.4%

— Walked: 1.8%

— Bicycle: 1.4%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.3%

— Worked from home: 3.2%

#41. Jennings County

– Average commute to work: 25 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 7.3%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 51%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 83.4%

— Carpooled: 11.7%

— Public transportation: 0.2%

— Walked: 1%

— Bicycle: 0.1%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.1%

— Worked from home: 3.5%

#40. Boone County

– Average commute to work: 25.1 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 4.3%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 51.1%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 77%

— Carpooled: 4.7%

— Public transportation: 0.2%

— Walked: 0.9%

— Bicycle: 0.1%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.9%

— Worked from home: 15.1%

#39. Lawrence County

– Average commute to work: 25.2 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 7.5%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 38%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 83.1%

— Carpooled: 9.9%

— Public transportation: 0.1%

— Walked: 2%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.7%

— Worked from home: 4.3%

#38. Orange County

– Average commute to work: 25.3 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 11.2%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 31.5%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 83.2%

— Carpooled: 9.3%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 2.2%

— Bicycle: 0.1%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1%

— Worked from home: 4.1%

#37. Union County

– Average commute to work: 25.4 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 8%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 34.6%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 87.9%

— Carpooled: 6.3%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 2%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 2.1%

— Worked from home: 1.7%

#36. Pulaski County

– Average commute to work: 25.5 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 8.4%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 45.9%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 75.6%

— Carpooled: 16.4%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 1.7%

— Bicycle: 0.1%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.3%

— Worked from home: 4.9%

#33. Hamilton County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 25.6 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 4.2%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 42.3%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 76.1%

— Carpooled: 6.5%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 1%

— Bicycle: 0.1%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.6%

— Worked from home: 15.6%

#33. Rush County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 25.6 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 8.7%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 59%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 85.9%

— Carpooled: 6.7%

— Public transportation: 0.5%

— Walked: 1.5%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.6%

— Worked from home: 4.7%

#33. Warren County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 25.6 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 8.8%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 54.1%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 78.5%

— Carpooled: 14.2%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 2.3%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.4%

— Worked from home: 4.6%

#32. Putnam County

– Average commute to work: 26.2 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 10.9%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 34.9%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 78.8%

— Carpooled: 6.1%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 4.6%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.1%

— Worked from home: 9.4%

#31. Madison County

– Average commute to work: 26.4 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 7.8%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 41.2%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 78.8%

— Carpooled: 11.3%

— Public transportation: 0.4%

— Walked: 1.8%

— Bicycle: 0.2%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1%

— Worked from home: 6.5%

#29. Hendricks County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 26.5 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 6.3%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 51.8%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 80.6%

— Carpooled: 7.4%

— Public transportation: 0.1%

— Walked: 0.9%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.2%

— Worked from home: 9.8%

#29. Vermillion County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 26.5 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 8.3%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 48.1%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 81.1%

— Carpooled: 9.6%

— Public transportation: 0.7%

— Walked: 2%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.2%

— Worked from home: 6.5%

#28. Johnson County

– Average commute to work: 26.6 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 5.8%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 52%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 82.5%

— Carpooled: 6.7%

— Public transportation: 0.3%

— Walked: 0.8%

— Bicycle: 0.1%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.5%

— Worked from home: 9.1%

#27. Spencer County

– Average commute to work: 26.8 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 9%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 47.2%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 86.3%

— Carpooled: 6.5%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 1%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.7%

— Worked from home: 5.6%

#25. Henry County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 27 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 10.7%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 43.9%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 84.4%

— Carpooled: 8.1%

— Public transportation: 0.2%

— Walked: 1.2%

— Bicycle: 0.1%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.5%

— Worked from home: 5.5%

#25. Pike County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 27 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 5.4%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 62.4%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 87.6%

— Carpooled: 6.9%

— Public transportation: 0.5%

— Walked: 1.8%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.3%

— Worked from home: 2.9%

#24. Fayette County

– Average commute to work: 27.2 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 9.3%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 37.5%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 84.9%

— Carpooled: 9.1%

— Public transportation: 0.1%

— Walked: 1.5%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.9%

— Worked from home: 3.5%

#22. Benton County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 27.3 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 6.8%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 54.3%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 81.8%

— Carpooled: 8.9%

— Public transportation: 0.8%

— Walked: 1.3%

— Bicycle: 0.2%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1%

— Worked from home: 6%

#22. Hancock County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 27.3 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 5.3%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 59.8%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 81.4%

— Carpooled: 7%

— Public transportation: 0.1%

— Walked: 1.1%

— Bicycle: 0.1%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.4%

— Worked from home: 9.9%

#20. Carroll County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 28 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 6.3%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 67.6%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 85.8%

— Carpooled: 8.1%

— Public transportation: 0.5%

— Walked: 1.5%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.4%

— Worked from home: 3.7%

#20. Jasper County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 28 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 13%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 39.7%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 84.2%

— Carpooled: 9.1%

— Public transportation: 0.2%

— Walked: 1.6%

— Bicycle: 0.2%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.1%

— Worked from home: 3.8%

#19. Martin County

– Average commute to work: 28.2 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 11.1%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 47.1%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 80.7%

— Carpooled: 8.7%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 2.5%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.4%

— Worked from home: 7.7%

#18. Ripley County

– Average commute to work: 28.5 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 13.3%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 29.9%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 83.4%

— Carpooled: 9.1%

— Public transportation: 0.3%

— Walked: 2.4%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.9%

— Worked from home: 3.9%

#17. Lake County

– Average commute to work: 28.7 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 11%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 6.3%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 82.8%

— Carpooled: 7.5%

— Public transportation: 2.1%

— Walked: 1.1%

— Bicycle: 0.1%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.5%

— Worked from home: 4.9%

#15. Newton County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 28.8 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 10.5%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 51.5%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 82%

— Carpooled: 10.5%

— Public transportation: 0.5%

— Walked: 1.4%

— Bicycle: 0.2%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.6%

— Worked from home: 4.8%

#15. Porter County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 28.8 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 10.6%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 33.1%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 82.6%

— Carpooled: 6.8%

— Public transportation: 0.9%

— Walked: 1.3%

— Bicycle: 0.3%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.7%

— Worked from home: 7.5%

#14. Clay County

– Average commute to work: 29.4 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 9.1%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 56.2%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 83.4%

— Carpooled: 11.9%

— Public transportation: 0.2%

— Walked: 0.7%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.8%

— Worked from home: 3%

#13. Dearborn County

– Average commute to work: 29.6 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 8.6%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 10.2%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 84.6%

— Carpooled: 7.9%

— Public transportation: 0.3%

— Walked: 1%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.4%

— Worked from home: 5.7%

#11. Greene County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 29.7 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 10.4%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 52.9%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 83.1%

— Carpooled: 9.2%

— Public transportation: 0.3%

— Walked: 2.4%

— Bicycle: 0.1%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.7%

— Worked from home: 3.1%

#11. Starke County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 29.7 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 13.2%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 54.7%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 82.9%

— Carpooled: 11.4%

— Public transportation: 0.3%

— Walked: 1.1%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 2.3%

— Worked from home: 2%

#10. Morgan County

– Average commute to work: 30.8 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 9.6%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 62%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 84%

— Carpooled: 8.3%

— Public transportation: 0.2%

— Walked: 0.8%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.3%

— Worked from home: 6.3%

#9. Parke County

– Average commute to work: 30.9 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 13%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 54.1%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 74.3%

— Carpooled: 11.7%

— Public transportation: 0.4%

— Walked: 3.2%

— Bicycle: 0.2%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.6%

— Worked from home: 8.6%

#7. Harrison County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 31.4 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 9.6%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 27.7%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 84.5%

— Carpooled: 9.8%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 1.2%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.2%

— Worked from home: 4.2%

#7. Ohio County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 31.4 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 14.9%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 31%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 83.4%

— Carpooled: 8.3%

— Public transportation: 0.2%

— Walked: 3.2%

— Bicycle: 0.8%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1%

— Worked from home: 3%

#6. Washington County

– Average commute to work: 31.7 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 10.6%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 41.7%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 78.9%

— Carpooled: 12.5%

— Public transportation: 0.1%

— Walked: 1.5%

— Bicycle: 0.1%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.2%

— Worked from home: 5.7%

#5. Franklin County

– Average commute to work: 33.7 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 15.7%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 32.2%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 83.1%

— Carpooled: 5.7%

— Public transportation: 0.3%

— Walked: 2.2%

— Bicycle: 0.1%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.8%

— Worked from home: 7.8%

#4. Brown County

– Average commute to work: 33.8 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 15.1%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 58%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 81.3%

— Carpooled: 8.2%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 1.6%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.7%

— Worked from home: 8.2%

#3. Owen County

– Average commute to work: 34.8 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 15.3%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 54.7%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 83.8%

— Carpooled: 9%

— Public transportation: 0.2%

— Walked: 1.4%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.5%

— Worked from home: 5.1%

#2. Crawford County

– Average commute to work: 35.9 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 19.8%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 53.9%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 80.3%

— Carpooled: 14%

— Public transportation: 0.2%

— Walked: 0.8%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1%

— Worked from home: 3.7%

#1. Switzerland County

– Average commute to work: 36.5 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 21.4%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 35.2%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 81.7%

— Carpooled: 13%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 1.4%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.5%

— Worked from home: 2.4%