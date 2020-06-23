Coroner ID’s girl who died after being pulled from stream

MANSFIELD, Ind. (AP) — A coroner says an 8-year-old girl who died after she was pulled from a western Indiana stream near a covered bridge had apparently drowned. Clay County Coroner Nick French identified the girl as Athena Welch of Brazil on Monday.
She died Sunday after she was taken to St. Vincent Clay Hospital in Brazil.
French listed her death as accidental, with drowning as the probable cause of her death.
Indiana conservation officers and other first responders pulled Welch on Sunday afternoon from the waters of Big Raccoon Creek in Mansfield at a site near the Mansfield Covered Bridge.
