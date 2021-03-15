Coroner: 2 Michigan City men died after boat capsizes

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — A coroner says two men who died after their boat capsized while they were fishing on a small northern Indiana lake have been identified as Michigan City residents.

LaPorte County Coroner Lynn Swanson said Monday that 48-year-old Alonso Portwood, and Robert Spikes, who was believed to be 58, died Sunday after their boat capsized. The cause of deaths has not yet been determined.

Indiana Conservation Officer Tyler Brock says authorities recovered the men’s bodies Sunday afternoon shortly after receiving a call about two people who had fallen into small, private lake while fishing south of Michigan City.