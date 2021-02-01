Coronavirus vaccine now available to Indiana residents 65 and older

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The coronavirus vaccine is now being rolled out to Indiana residents 65 years and older.

The Indiana Department of Health announced Monday that Hoosiers age 65 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Indiana’s vaccination system is an age-based approach.

Vaccines are available at no cost, and appointments can be made by visiting https://ourshot.in.gov. Residents who do not have access to a computer or cell phone or who need assistance with registration also can call 211 or contact one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging for assistance. A caregiver or loved one may make an appointment on behalf of an eligible senior.

The vaccine requires two doses to obtain full immunity. Appointments for the second dose will be made at the clinic when the first dose is administered.