Coronavirus forcing low key inaugural for Indiana governor

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb gets a high five from Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch after he addressed supporters after winning his second term as governor in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The start of Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s second term in January won’t include any large public celebrations because of coronavirus concerns.

The Republican governor entered office in 2017 with an inaugural ball at the J.W. Marriott Hotel in downtown Indianapolis and an inauguration ceremony attended by about 2,000 people at the state fairgrounds coliseum.

But the state Republican Party chairman says now isn’t the right time to celebrate Holcomb’s landslide reelection.

Indiana has faced steep increases in COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths over the past two months and Holcomb has imposed crowd size limits across the state.