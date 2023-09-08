FILE – In this April 23, 2013, file photo, the Indiana State Prison stands in Michigan City, Ind. (Don Knight/The Herald-Bulletin via AP, File)

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WANE) An Indianapolis man convicted of murder was found dead at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City early Friday morning and authorities believe he was killed by another person.

Victor Glenn, 44, was serving out a sentence with a projected release date of Jun3 15, 2066. The Indiana State Prison Criminal Investigations Division was called to the prison at around 4:30 a.m.

Indiana State Police did not release any other information, only that the death is being treated as a homicide.