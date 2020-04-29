Contractor picked to trace coronavirus cases in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana will launch a more extensive effort toward notifying people possibly exposed to those with coronavirus infections that officials describe as part of their consideration for easing statewide business restrictions.

The state health commissioner said Wednesday a contractor will hire 500 call center staffers who will focus on contacting people with confirmed COVID-19 infections to ask them about whom they’ve been in close contact with, then informing those people.

The call center is expected to start operations on May 11.