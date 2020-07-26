Construction worker fatally struck on Indianapolis highway

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a construction worker was killed early Saturday on an Indianapolis highway when he was hit by a suspected intoxicated driver.

State police say the crash happened after the driver apparently didn’t merge over while approaching a construction zone on Interstate 65 near the city’s downtown.

The car swerved to avoid an arrow board indicated the lane closure, then hit 23-year-old David Vasquez Jr. of Terre Haute. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 24-year-old woman driving the car was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while intoxicated causing death.

