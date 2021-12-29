Conservative commotion steering Indiana lawmakers on schools

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Commotion in some school districts over topics ranging from COVID-19 mask mandates to teaching about racial injustice has Indiana Republican lawmakers looking at steps they argue will give parents more sway over what happens in classrooms.

Legislative leaders are touting actions that would increase transparency with parental access to classroom materials and possibly add political party identifications to what are now nonpartisan school board elections.

The issues poised for Indiana’s legislative session that starts Jan. 4 come amid complaints among conservatives across the country about public schools.

Critics argue such steps would needlessly further insert politics into local school decisions.