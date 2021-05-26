Conservation officers searching for body of missing Indianapolis man on White River

MARION COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Conservation Officers are currently searching for the body of a man who went missing in the White River in Indianapolis Tuesday evening, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said.

The department said Lynell Harris, 34, of Indianapolis was last seen attempting to swim to shore after falling from the rock dam just south of Washington Street.

Indianapolis Fire Department and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police units searched for Harris for several hours before suspending operations due to darkness, the DNR said.

Indiana Conservation Officers resumed the search Wednesday morning using boats and side scan sonar.