MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Conservation officers are searching for a man who went missing Sunday in the water at Monroe Lake.

David Alejendor Mora-Segura, 34, of Indianapolis was boating with friends when he disappeared around 2 p.m. beneath the surface of the water.

Indiana conservation officers and local police said they searched for Mora-Segura until it got dark outside, and continued searching Monday.

The initial investigation determined Mora-Segura was wearing a personal flotation device when he got in the water, but “appears to have slipped out of it,” officers reported.