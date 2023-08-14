MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Bloomington man who went swimming in Monroe Lake was found dead Sunday after he never resurfaced from the water.

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the death of 66-year-old Paul Bosler, who witnesses said jumped off a boat that afternoon to swim around Moore’s Creek.

Conservation officers and the Monroe County Dive Team were called to the scene around 2:20 p.m. and found Bosler a short time later, a release said. Emergency crews attempted lifesaving measures, but he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Conservation officers determined Bosler wasn’t wearing a life jacket when he went swimming.

The death comes a day after another incident at the lake in which officers recovered the body of a New York man.