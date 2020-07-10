Conservation officers continue search for missing paddle boater in Marion Co.

A girl is in critical condition after she was pulled from a Wells County pond.

MARION COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Conservation Officers continue to search for a missing paddle boater that fell overboard and never resurfaced at Eagle Creek Reservoir in Marion County.

Officers concluded the search for the evening Thursday around 9:30. They plan to resume Friday morning at 8:00 a.m.

Search operations utilizing sonar and divers lasted into the evening hours and throughout the day Thursday.

The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon and is still under investagion.

Conservation Officers will provide more updates with more information as it becomes available.

Agencies assisting at the scene were the Indianapolis Fire Department, Pike Township Fire, IMPD and IMPD Ranger Unit.