PERU, Ind. (WANE) An Indiana Conservation Officer is being credited with saving the life of a man who was thrown from his boat on Mississinewa Lake Thursday in central Indiana.

Conservation Officer Hunter Law was patrolling the lake at around 10:25 a.m. when he heard a boat engine rev up and then die according to a press release from Indiana DNR Law Enforcement. Law quickly located the boat, with no one on board, in the middle of the lake. That’s when he found Robert Boyd, 76, of Kokomo just underneath the surface of the water.

Law pulled Boyd to safety and took him to shore where medics took him to a hospital for evaluation.

Boyd was not wearing a life jacket, however he did have a safety lanyard attached to the engine cut-off switch, which is why the engine turned off when he was thrown. Had the engine not turned off the boat would have continued to run and might have struck Boyd or struck something else.