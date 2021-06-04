Connect and discover your relationship with the natural world through ‘Unearthed’

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – “Unearthed,” a new statewide initiative from Indiana Humanities, will encourage Hoosiers to discover and discuss their relationships with the natural world.

“After nearly a year and half spent in a pandemic, now is the perfect time to explore our connection to our environment and to one another,” said Keira Amstutz, president and CEO of Indiana Humanities.

Unearthed allows Hoosiers to discover and discuss their relationships with the natural world through activities and events such as speakers, the Smithsonian’s Water/Ways exhibit, Campfires treks, a film series and more. The goal is to see how we shape the environment and how the environment shapes us.

“We are in this moment of tension with the human relationship in the environment. This is an opportunity for us to think more deeply more creatively more expansively about our relationships and about how we live now and how we are going to live together in the future,” said Ryan Schnurr, Humanities Action Fellow with Indiana Humanities.

A few ways Hoosiers can engage with Unearthed:

Watch a 90-second video featuring Hoosier poet Ross Gay and Hoosier writer Scott Russell Sanders, and leave a reaction in the comments section.

Register for an in-person or virtual Next Indiana Campfires event that combines wild places, great writing, and a warm campfire to get Hoosiers talking in fresh and surprising ways about the world around us and our place in it.

Learn more about how to engage with the Unearthed theme by attending a webinar on June 30 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Visit the Smithsonian’s Water/Ways exhibit that dives into water—an essential component of life on our planet, environmentally, culturally and historically—during its stop in Centerville, Madison, New Harmony, North Webster, Rolling Prairie or West Terre Haute from June 26 to April 10, 2022.

Tax-exempt organizations can apply for funds to host speakers in their communities from an environmental humanities speakers bureau. Deadline to apply is July 9, and programs can begin on or after Aug. 1.

Reserve a set of books related to the theme for their book club using the free Novel Conversations lending library.

Tax-exempt organizations also can apply for grants to do environmental humanities programming in local communities.

For more information on the virtual and in-person programming, visit Indiana Humanities’ website.