ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — Four people, including U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Walorski have died after a crash in Elkhart County.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on State Road 19 south of State Road 119. A northbound car traveled left of center, colliding head-on with a southbound vehicle.

Congresswoman Walorski, Zachary Potts with the St. Joseph County Republican Party, and Walorski’s communications director Emma Thompson all died in the crash.

The northbound vehicle driver also died in the crash.

Rep. Jim Banks (R-3rd) issued the following statement:

“My heart is broken for Dean, the Walorski family, and all who knew and loved my friend Jackie. Jackie was a true public servant –selfless, humble, and compassionate. She was a devout Christian, a passionate advocate for life, and a leader among Hoosier representatives. Everything Jackie did was to serve others. Before Congress, she served in the Indiana Statehouse and she and her husband served as missionaries in Romania where they provided impoverished children food and medical care. From my first day in Congress, Jackie showed me kindness and grace. She had a heart of gold, and I will miss her dearly. Please join Amanda and I in praying for Jackie’s loved ones and the friends and family of her two staff members who also lost their lives in this tragic accident.”

Sen. Todd Young of Indiana also shared a statement:

“I’m truly devastated. Jackie loved Hoosiers and devoted her life to fighting for them. I’ll never forget her spirit, her positive attitude, and most importantly her friendship. All of Indiana mourns her passing, along with the tragic deaths of her staff Emma Thomson and Zach Potts. Please join me in praying for their families in this difficult time.”

Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy shared this statement on Twitter:

It is with a heavy heart that I am sharing this statement from the Office of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. pic.twitter.com/UEPoKBDf5N — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 3, 2022

Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch shared this statement:



“I was shocked and heartbroken when I received the news today about the tragic death of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. Jackie and I served together in the Indiana House of Representatives, and she was a fighter for her constituents and conservative Hoosier values. My heart goes out to her husband, Dean, and the rest of her family and friends. She will be deeply missed.”