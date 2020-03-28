Communities urge Indiana to help fight Lake Michigan erosion

In this Jan. 11, 2020 photo, waves from a storm batter the Lake Michigan shoreline along Beverly Shores, Indiana. Leaders of several communities along Indiana’s Lake Michigan shoreline are calling on Gov. Eric Holcomb to declare a state of emergency and funding aid to fight erosion as near record high water levels continue sweeping away beaches important to local tourism. (Rafi Wilkinson via AP)

BEVERLY SHORES, Ind. (The Indianapolis Star) — Leaders of several communities along Indiana’s Lake Michigan shoreline are calling on Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to declare a state of emergency due to beach erosion.

They want help as near-record high water levels continue sweeping away beaches that are important to tourism.

The small town of Beverly Shores has already drained its reserves and spent nearly $365,000 on sandbags.

In this Jan. 2020 photo provided by Geof Benson, crews use bulldozers to move sand along Lake Michigan’s shoreline in Beverly Shores, Ind., in to protect local beaches from storms that have scoured the region’s shoreline during a period of near record high water levels. Leaders of several of Indiana’s lakeside communities, including Beverly Shores, have urged Gov. Eric Holcomb to declare a state of emergency and help with funding to fight erosion that’s eating away at beaches important to local tourism and threatening beachside homes. (Courtesy of Geof Benson via AP)

The town’s Council President Geof Benson says that efforts to fix the road and other problems will cost millions more.

Holcomb’s office says he will declare a disaster if shoreline damage meets the federal government’s criteria.

