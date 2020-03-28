Communities urge Indiana to help fight Lake Michigan erosion

BEVERLY SHORES, Ind. (The Indianapolis Star) — Leaders of several communities along Indiana’s Lake Michigan shoreline are calling on Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to declare a state of emergency due to beach erosion.
They want help as near-record high water levels continue sweeping away beaches that are important to tourism.
The small town of Beverly Shores has already drained its reserves and spent nearly $365,000 on sandbags.
The town’s Council President Geof Benson says that efforts to fix the road and other problems will cost millions more.
Holcomb’s office says he will declare a disaster if shoreline damage meets the federal government’s criteria.
