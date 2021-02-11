Comcast announces first 8 WiFi-connected “Lift Zones”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In its ongoing efforts to bridge the digital divide, Comcast announced Thursday its first eight WiFi-connected “Lift Zones” in Indiana will be launched by the end of February.

Comcast’s “Lift Zones” provide WiFi hotspots in safe spaces designed to help students get online, participate in distance learning and do their homework, the press releases said. Many of these sites also serve adults and can connect them to online adult education, job searches, healthcare information and public assistance.

The first eight Hoosier Lift Zones include:

Fort Wayne: Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne located at 2609 Fairfield Ave.

Indianapolis: Boys & Girls Club of Indianapolis (LeGore) located at 5228 West Minnesota St.

Indianapolis: The Reset Center located at 4330 N. Post Rd.

Indianapolis: West Side Missionary Baptist Church located at 6321 La Pas Trl.

Lafayette: Lyn Treece Boys & Girls Club – 10th St. Unit located at 1529 N. 10th St.

Lafayette: Lyn Treece Boys & Girls Club – Beck Lane Unit located at 2112 Beck Ln.

Muncie: Muncie Boys & Girls Club located at 500 S. Mulberry St.

Sullivan: Sullivan Housing Authority located at 30 Stewart Ct.

The company said it plans to establish more locations across Indiana before the end of this year. Any nonprofit organization, government agency, public housing or other establishment that is interested in becoming a Comcast Lift Zone and is located within the company’s Indiana serviceable area can send an email to CENHRT_LiftZones@comcast.com for more information.

Criteria for becoming a Lift Zone include:

On-site adult supervision to monitor activity during all hours of operation

Enforcement of COVID-safety protocols

Allocation of adequate space with chairs and computers conducive for learning

I.T. support

“The digital divide has been an ongoing challenge long before the outbreak of COVID-19,” said Tim Collins, senior vice president of Comcast’s Heartland Region. “While the past 10 months have provided learning challenges for virtually all students, it’s put many children in low-income households at a greater disadvantage. We have been dedicated to creating digital equity for nearly 10 years through our Internet Essentials program. Bringing more Lift Zones to Hoosier neighborhoods where they’re needed most is an extension of our commitment.”

In the past 10 years, Internet Essentials has become the nation’s largest and most successful low-income broadband adoption program and has connected millions of people to the Internet at home, the press release said. It offers households low-cost, Internet service for $9.95/month (plus additional taxes and fees), the option to purchase a heavily subsidized computer and multiple options for free digital literacy training.

Comcast said it is also providing 60 days of free Internet Essentials service for qualifying low-income families that sign up before June 30. The company increased speeds for all new and existing Internet Essentials customers at no additional cost.