College students invited to apply for internship with Indiana House Republicans

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Allen County lawmakers are inviting area college students and recent graduates to apply for an internship with Indiana House Republicans at the Statehouse in Indianapolis.

“Helping young adults grow professionally and explore possible career paths is what this program is all about,” said State Rep. Martin Carbaugh (R-Fort Wayne). “The fast-paced environment of the Statehouse offers a number of meaningful learning experiences not found anywhere else.”

According to State Rep. Dave Heine (R-Fort Wayne), internship positions are open to college sophomores, juniors, seniors, graduate students and recent graduates of all majors. Students are able to apply for internships in a variety of departments related to their field of study, including legislative operations, communications and media relations, policy and fiscal policy.

“Students and recent graduates from all majors and with diverse backgrounds make up our intern classes,” Heine said. “A common denominator is their passion for developing new skills to help them launch their careers. Not only can interns get involved in their state government and help Hoosiers, but they can also meet business and community leaders who can help them take their next step.”

State Rep. Bob Morris (R-Fort Wayne) said interns will work at the Statehouse in Indianapolis for the duration of the 2022 legislative session, which begins in January and goes through mid-March. The paid, spring-semester positions are full time, Monday through Friday.

“So many aspects of this internship make the whole experience worthwhile,” Morris said. “From working and learning at the Statehouse to enjoying everything Indianapolis has to offer, for many interns it’s a transformational few months.”

Morris added that interns receive a biweekly compensation of $750, free parking, career and professional development assistance, enrollment access to an Indiana government class, and can earn academic credit through their college or university. Interns are also eligible to apply for a $3,000 scholarship to use toward undergraduate and graduate expenses.

Visit indianahouserepublicans.com/internship for more information and to apply before the Oct. 31 deadline.