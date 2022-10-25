INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — ‘College Goal Sunday’ makes its return for the 34th year to help Hoosier families file FAFSA.

The statewide event will be held Nov. 6 at 2:00 p.m. local time. Volunteers will be at 39 sites to help families and students file the 2023-2024 FAFSA form. According to a release, over years past, the event has helped over 90,000 students and families in Indiana.

Volunteers will be able to walk families through the online form “line-by-line and answer families’ individual questions as needed” per the release.

The program is free of charge assistance. Students and guardians wanting to attend should bring “completed 2021 IRS 1040 tax returns, W-2 Forms and other 2021 income and benefits information.” Students over the age of 24 can attend the event alone and bring their own information.

Those who attend will also become eligible for one of five $1,000 scholarships by submitting an evaluation form afterward. Winners will be notified in the spring.

For additional information on ‘College Goal Sunday’ or FAFSA, visit their website.