Coalition seeks halt on southern Indiana highway planning

JASPER, Ind. (AP) — A coalition of business and environmental groups want state officials to halt planning work on a proposed highway from the Ohio River to Interstate 69 in southern Indiana.

The Indiana Department of Transportation has proposed five possible routes for the Mid-States highway from near Rockport north through the Jasper area, then on to I-69.

Opponents argue the project shouldn’t be advanced while the public is focused on the coronavirus outbreak.

They also maintain that a new highway would damage forests and caves.

Project spokeswoman Mindy Peterson said no planning delays are expected and that the highway has been discussed for many years.

