Clinton County Sheriff’s Office responding to shooting at NHK Plant

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is responding after multiple people were wounded in a shooting at the new NHK plant Wednesday,

The sheriff’s office said deputies are working an active scene at the plant located at State Road 28 and I-65 in Clinton County. There are multiple victims in the shooting, and a suspect is in custody. The office is not releasing the condition of the victims as of the time of this report.

The shooting happened at the new NHK Seating of America Inc. location. The company recently completed the expansion of its Clinton County manufacturing operations, constructing a new facility that more than tripled the company’s footprint.

NHK Seating is a manufacturer of automotive seats and related safety units and a supplier for Subaru of Indiana Automotive.

This is a developing situation. We will provide additional details as they become available.