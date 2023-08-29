BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Seven people have been arrested, with one requiring a stand-off and negotiators, following what law enforcement called a “lengthy” narcotics investigation in Clay County.

According to Clay County Sheriff Brison Swearingen the arrests were made as part of a lengthy narcotics investigation by the Criminal Investigative Division. Six individuals were arrested on Monday with one arrest taking place Tuesday morning.

Here’s a look at who was arrested and what the sheriff said they should be charged with.

Billy J. Phillips

According to Swearingen, when deputies attempted to serve an arrest warrant at Phillips’s Brazil residence Tuesday morning, the man barricaded himself inside and refused to surrender while threatening law enforcement with violence. The Terre Haute Police Department Special Response Team was reportedly contacted to assist at the scene.

Swearingen credited Detectives with his office for a successful negotiation of Phillips’ surrender, and Phillips was arrested without further incident. A search of the residence reportedly turned up additional narcotic related items which were seized as evidence by law enforcement.

Phillips, 51, of Brazil faces the following preliminary charges;

Dealing in methamphetamine A level 2 felony

Possession of methamphetamine (x2) A level 3 felony

Dealing in methamphetamine A level 4 felony

Possession of methamphetamine A level 5 felony

Resisting law enforcement A level 6 felony



Johnathon G. Hamilton

According to the sheriff, Johnathon Hamilton, 40, of Brazil was located and arrested on Monday. Hamilton is being held on a $25,000 bond with no 10% allowed.

Hamilton faces the following preliminary charges;

Dealing in methamphetamine A level 3 felony

Possession of methamphetamine A level 4 felony



Curtis H. Cooper

According to Swearingen, Curtis Cooper, 43, of Brazil was located and arrested Monday. A search of Cooper’s residence located additional methamphetamine causing an additional possession charge. Cooper is being held in the Clay County Jail on a $25,000 bond with no 10% allowed.

Cooper faces the following preliminary charges;

Dealing in methamphetamine A level 3 felony

Possession of methamphetamine A level 5 felony

Possession of methamphetamine A level 6 felony



Michael Thompson

According to the sheriff, Michael Thompson, 32, of Brazil was served an arrest warrant Monday at the Clay County Jail as he was already incarcerated for charges unrelated to the narcotics investigation. Thompson is being held on a $25,000 bond with no 10% allowed in regards to these new charges.

Thompson faces the following preliminary charges;

Dealing in methamphetamine A level 3 felony

Possession of methamphetamine A level 5 felony



Britteni L. Bowles

According to Swearingen, Britteni Bowles, 38, of Brazil was located and arrested Monday. Bowles is being held in the Clay County Jail on a $25,000 bond with no 10% allowed.

Bowles faces the following preliminary charges;

Dealing in methamphetamine A level 4 felony

Possession of methamphetamine A level 6 felony



Amanda S. Atkinson

According to the sheriff, Amanda Atkinson, 31, of Indianapolis, was served an arrest warrant at the Clay County Jail on Monday. Atkinson was incarcerated there for charges unrelated to this investigation. Atkinson is being held on a $25,000 bond with no 10% allowed.

Atkinson faces the following preliminary charges;

Dealing in methamphetamine A level 4 felony

Possession of methamphetamine A level 6 felony



Matthew Eversole

According to Swearingen, Matthew Eversole, 41, of Greencastle, was located and arrested on Monday. Eversole is being held at the Clay County Jail on a $25,000 bond with no 10% allowed.

Eversole faces the following preliminary charges;

Dealing in methamphetamine A level 4 felony

Possession of methamphetamine A level 6 felony



Sheriff Swearingen thanked the Clay County Prosecutor’s Office, the Brazil Police, Terre Haute Police, Indiana State Police, and the United States Marshal Task Force for assistance in the investigation and subsequent arrests.

Swearingen reminds the public that if they have information regarding illegal narcotics activity to contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 812-446-2535, or submit a tip through his office’s mobile app. The mobile app can be found here for Android users, and here for Apple users.