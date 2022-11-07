The Clark County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Gregory Albers.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Gregory Albers, a 75 year old white male, 6 feet 1 inches tall, 250 pounds, gray hair with blue eyes, and was last seen driving a white 2011 Chevrolet Silverado with Indiana license plate R507415.

Gregory is missing from Borden, Indiana which is 109 miles south of Indianapolis and was last seen on Monday, November 7, 2022, at 1:00 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Gregory Albers, contact the Clark County Sheriff’s Department at 812-246-6996 or 911.