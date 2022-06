Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Indiana using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of April 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $865,048 which is 300% higher than the state average of $216,149.

#30. Topeka

– Typical home value: $330,179

– 1-year price change: +13.6%

– 5-year price change: +52.3%

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#29. Shadeland

– Typical home value: $330,487

– 1-year price change: +19.8%

– 5-year price change: +57.0%

– Metro area: Lafayette-West Lafayette

#28. Avon

– Typical home value: $333,071

– 1-year price change: +23.0%

– 5-year price change: +62.1%

– Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

#27. Guilford

– Typical home value: $334,618

– 1-year price change: +13.9%

– 5-year price change: +49.6%

– Metro area: Cincinnati

#26. Trafalgar

– Typical home value: $334,678

– 1-year price change: +19.8%

– 5-year price change: +66.5%

– Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

#25. West Lafayette

– Typical home value: $335,053

– 1-year price change: +21.3%

– 5-year price change: +56.4%

– Metro area: Lafayette-West Lafayette

#24. Dyer

– Typical home value: $335,244

– 1-year price change: +16.1%

– 5-year price change: +46.2%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#23. Pittsboro

– Typical home value: $337,443

– 1-year price change: +22.1%

– 5-year price change: +59.8%

– Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

#22. McCordsville

– Typical home value: $339,540

– 1-year price change: +23.7%

– 5-year price change: +60.3%

– Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

#21. Munster

– Typical home value: $339,652

– 1-year price change: +14.8%

– 5-year price change: +48.9%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#20. Syracuse

– Typical home value: $340,836

– 1-year price change: +22.8%

– 5-year price change: +56.9%

– Metro area: Warsaw

#19. Cicero

– Typical home value: $343,425

– 1-year price change: +22.6%

– 5-year price change: +59.9%

– Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

#18. Middlebury

– Typical home value: $344,206

– 1-year price change: +22.0%

– 5-year price change: +60.8%

– Metro area: Elkhart-Goshen

#17. New Palestine

– Typical home value: $348,379

– 1-year price change: +21.8%

– 5-year price change: +57.0%

– Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

#16. Noblesville

– Typical home value: $351,391

– 1-year price change: +23.7%

– 5-year price change: +62.1%

– Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

#15. Whitestown

– Typical home value: $355,183

– 1-year price change: +26.8%

– 5-year price change: +65.3%

– Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

#14. Floyds Knobs

– Typical home value: $356,447

– 1-year price change: +17.3%

– 5-year price change: +51.4%

– Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

#13. Millersburg

– Typical home value: $363,114

– 1-year price change: +22.2%

– 5-year price change: +66.3%

– Metro area: Elkhart-Goshen

#12. Granger

– Typical home value: $373,223

– 1-year price change: +21.4%

– 5-year price change: +50.2%

– Metro area: South Bend-Mishawaka

#11. Bargersville

– Typical home value: $388,189

– 1-year price change: +23.7%

– 5-year price change: +67.6%

– Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

#10. Fishers

– Typical home value: $406,290

– 1-year price change: +22.6%

– 5-year price change: +54.0%

– Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

#9. Saint John

– Typical home value: $425,574

– 1-year price change: +16.6%

– 5-year price change: +45.2%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#8. Westfield

– Typical home value: $425,922

– 1-year price change: +23.2%

– 5-year price change: +54.3%

– Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

#7. Ogden Dunes

– Typical home value: $464,777

– 1-year price change: +17.4%

– 5-year price change: +50.8%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#6. Michiana Shores

– Typical home value: $510,248

– 1-year price change: +24.5%

– 5-year price change: +54.7%

– Metro area: Michigan City-La Porte

#5. Carmel

– Typical home value: $510,842

– 1-year price change: +21.1%

– 5-year price change: +48.2%

– Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

#4. Zionsville

– Typical home value: $569,449

– 1-year price change: +23.7%

– 5-year price change: +43.6%

– Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

#3. Clear Lake

– Typical home value: $633,061

– 1-year price change: +11.2%

– 5-year price change: +31.8%

– Metro area: Angola

#2. Long Beach

– Typical home value: $737,304

– 1-year price change: +22.2%

– 5-year price change: +64.1%

– Metro area: Michigan City-La Porte

#1. Dune Acres

– Typical home value: $865,048

– 1-year price change: +7.1%

– 5-year price change: +21.6%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin