Cincinnati man killed in Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A 58-year-old Cincinnati motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Franklin County on Friday afternoon.

According to police, Daniel Cottingham was traveling eastbound on State Road 252 when his motorcycle crossed the center line into the path of a Chevrolet truck traveling westbound, pulling a camper trailer.

Although Cottingham was wearing a helmet, he sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck, David Ivey, was uninjured.

Toxicology tests are pending at this time although alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.