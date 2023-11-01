INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Here’s a gift idea for the upcoming holidays; an assortment of products made in Indiana and packaged in a decorative box.

The holiday box was created by Indiana Grown, a statewide initiative affiliated with the Indiana State Department of Agriculture to highlight local products and artisan goods.

“This holiday box is a fantastic way to promote Indiana’s small businesses,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “I personally cannot wait to share this gift box and these wonderful items with my friends and family for the holidays.”

Each box includes:

Hot Sauce – Linneweber’s Sauce Company LLC – Vincennes, IN

– Linneweber’s Sauce Company LLC – Vincennes, IN Indiana Honey – Bee Great Local – Churubusco, IN

– Bee Great Local – Churubusco, IN On-Ear Popcorn Kit – Groomsville Popcorn – Tipton, IN

– Groomsville Popcorn – Tipton, IN Strawberry Jam – Fish Lake Organics – Goshen, IN

– Fish Lake Organics – Goshen, IN Alpaca Dryer Balls – Heritage Farm – Flora, IN

– Heritage Farm – Flora, IN Hoosier National Soap – Indiana Soap Company – Greenfield, IN

“We are very excited to put Indiana products from across the state in front of Hoosiers and across the country,” said Caroline Patrick, director of Indiana Grown. “Indiana Grown members strive to make the best products possible and we are excited to introduce them to you.”

The 2023 Indiana Grown Holiday Box is limited to 170 boxes. Click here to place your order.