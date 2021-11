VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Indiana Gaming Commission has announced Churchill Downs as the winner of Vigo County’s casino license.

Churchill Downs operates casinos in Illinois, Ohio and Floirda. It also runs several horseracing tracks in Kentucky.

The company has said its casino will be called “Queen of Terre Haute,” and will feature up to 1,000 slot machines and 50 table games.

The license was previously held by Lucy Luck.