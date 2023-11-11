INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair will shine a light on the holiday season — more than 1 million of them when it kicks off its Christmas Nights of Lights for the 2023 season.

The Indiana State Fairgrounds has announced the highly anticipated return of Christmas Nights of Lights starting Friday, Nov. 10. The event will run until New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31.

As visitors drive through the enchanting display, they will be treated to a magical experience, with the lights synchronized to a mix of traditional and rocking Christmas music that can be enjoyed through their car stereos during a two-mile route.

In addition, four new songs have been added to this year’s playlist, such as “Charlie Brown Christmas,” “Grinch,” “Feliz Navidad,” and “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas.”

What to know before attending: