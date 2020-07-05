Children’s Museum of Indianapolis to open to general public

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is opening to the general public later this week for the first time since shutting down in mid-March during the pandemic.

While it will open its doors on Saturday, the museum management is putting a variety of measures in place to lower risks of infection.

That includes setting visitor capacity at 3,000 and requiring the wearing of masks for everyone older than 2.

The museum says it has also stepped up cleaning protocols and improved the circulation of air through the facility in a bid to stem any spread of the novel coronavirus.

The museum is one of the nation’s largest museums of its kind. It had more than 1.3 million visitors last year.