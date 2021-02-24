Children’s Museum of Indianapolis announces new temporary and permanent exhibits

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – From inspiring real life role-models portrayed in Barbie™ You Can Be Anything™: The Experience to an exhibit focused on the youngest person to ever be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is ready for Spring Break.

Celebrating 60 years of Barbie, now open through 2021

These days, imagining you can be anything is just the beginning. In Barbie You Can Be Anything: The Experience, the Children’s Museum said you can explore new dreams:

An airline pilot flying high above the clouds.

A fearless surfer catching a wave.

A robotics engineer putting a robot to work.

A wildlife photographer taking pictures from a jungle jeep.

“From career dolls to real-world role models, Barbie has been inspiring girls since 1959. The exhibit showcases the iconic Barbie doll and encourage the kind of imaginative play that teaches us that no matter our gender, ethnicity, or background, we can all make the world a better place by doing work that excites us, challenges us, and brings us fulfillment,” the press release said.

The exhibit allows attendees to explore 11 different careers and learn about more than 200 careers Barbie has had over the years.

“Learn from powerful women throughout history who have broken down career barriers for women including: Amelia Earhart (aviation pioneer), Katherine Johnson (NASA mathematician & physicist), Laurie Hernandez (Olympic gymnast) and two of the newest doll releases—Florence Nightingale (pioneer of modern nursing) and Ella Fitzgerald (jazz singer),” the press release said.

In this career inspiring experience, children and their parents and grandparents will see images of real-life women alongside the real life supporters that helped them along their way to success and the Barbie® dolls that represent them, the museum said.

Nickelodeon’s Dora and Diego- Let’s Explore! open Feb. 6–July 25

The exhibit features beloved characters Dora and Diego from Nickelodeon’s preschool series “Dora the Explorer” and “Go, Diego, Go!,” along with their friends Boots, Map, Backpack, Isa, Tico and of course Swiper.

This exhibit is fully bilingual an allows preschoolers to explore as they learn and play along, said Leslie Olsen, public relations manager at the Children’s Museum of Indianapols.

SUE T.rex from the Field in Chicago, open March 6-July 25

SUE the T. rex will be visiting The Children’s Museum from spring break through the summer, the museum said.

The Field Museum is sending a full-sized cast of SUE (one of the largest, most complete, and best-preserved Tyrannosaurus rex ever unearthed) on a mini vacation to The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis. At more than 40-feet-long and 13-feet-high, SUE is remarkable because of its size, completeness and quality of preservation.

Sports Utopia, Reopens for the season March 13

Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience® is opening for its fifth season, the museum said.

The Sports Utopia has 12 outdoor sports experiences and three indoor exhibits that encompass physical fitness and awe-inspiring sports history. This new model of health and fitness is a permanent addition to The Children’s Museum’s campus.

Key components include:

Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever Basketball Experience

Old National Bank Sports Legends Avenue of Champions

Indianapolis Colts Football Experience

Efroymson Pavilion and Plaza

Pete and Alice DyeGolf Experience presented by Henry and Christine Camferdam

The Children’s Museum Guild’s Fantasy Tree House of Sports

Wiese Field donated by Elizabeth Bracken Wiese and J. Frederic Wiese, Jr.

Jane and Steve Marmon Run-Walk Experience

The Seymour and Rheta Holt Tennis Center

Subway® Soccer Experience

Indy Fuel Hockey Experience

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Pedal Car Racetrack Experience

Church Brothers Collision Repair Drag Strip

Dr. Cory SerVaas Fitness Path

DC Super Heroes™: Discover Your Superpowers, opens March 20–Sept. 26

In DC Super Heroes™: Discover Your Superpowers, you can work alongside your favorite superheroes to find clues, complete missions and defeat villains – all while finding the superhero in you!

Play Ball!, opens April 10

“Take the field and explore the ins and outs of baseball from past to present! Discover the rich history of the hometown Indianapolis Indians and their fan traditions,” the museum said.

The exhibit will allow attendees to learn about boundary breaking players that overcame challenges to make important contributions to the sport.

Malala Yousafzai’s story within The Power of Children, opens Sept. 18

“We are thrilled to add Malala Yousafzai as the fourth child in The Power of Children: Making a Difference®. This will be the ONLY permanent exhibit featuring Malala Yousafzai in the world!” the museum said.

Malala is a Pakistani activist for female education and became the youngest person ever to be awarded the Nobel Prize. She is known for human rights advocacy, especially the education of women and children in her home of Swat Valley in northwest Pakistan, where the local Taliban had at times banned girls from attending school.

“The expanded portion of the exhibit will feature her life, the challenges she faced as she attempted to get an education and the positive impact she has had around the world,” the museum said. “We will recreate her home in the Swat Valley and present information about her life—showing how she used the family computer to express her message. The exhibit will feature her legacy and also showcase other girls who stood up for the right to attend school.”

Mini Masterpieces (permanent exhibit), recently reimagined and opened Oct. 17, 2020

The museum announced that one of its longest-standing permanent exhibits has a new home on Level 4.

Using the incredibly detailed worlds of miniatures, the reimagined Mini Masterpieces exhibit will bring these fascinating mini creations to life and provide space for your family to create your own stories.

“Discover the secrets hidden in each room. One that is sure to surprise includes transparent illusions of people moving around a room who magically appear or when families create their own room with a portrait of themselves hanging on the wall that they can email home,” the museum said.

All the miniatures in this exhibit were built using a 1 to 12 scale. That means one inch in the miniature room equals one foot in real life. This precise scale can trick your eyes and make the rooms appear extremely life-like, the press release said.

